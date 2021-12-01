Chatham County delegation meets to discuss issues, goals

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual Eggs & Issues legislative breakfast Wednesday morning.

Members of the Chatham County legislative delegation, Chatham County Commissioners and other stakeholders met at the Riverfront Marriott to discuss key issues ahead of the 2022 legislative session.

Redistricting was top of mind for those attending, and while many lawmakers say the debate over state house and senate maps is over, there are still important debates over city, school board, and county commission maps.

“Those debates are going fairly well. We’re getting all the parties, all the interested parties together, and they seem to be all on the same page, so we’re going to move forward,” state Sen. Lester Jackson said.

“Reapportionment and redistricting are a huge part of the conversation right now, because it affects us for the next 10 years, and so, that’s an extremely, extremely important issue, and I just think we have to pay attention and make sure that we keep a watchful eye on it as we move forward,” state Rep. Derek Mallow said.

The Chamber of Commerce also presented its 2022 State Legislative Agenda, which includes supporting funding for the expansion of the Savannah Convention Center, and infrastructure improvements at area universities.

