Christmas tree shortage forces Savannah Lions Club to cancel annual sale at Daffin Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Christmas tree shortage across the nation is causing concerns for one local organization.

For the first time in 45 years, the Lions Club of Savannah will not be able to host its annual tree lot at Daffin Park. They typically sell about 750 trees in about two weeks at Daffin Park, but this year, they were unable to get trees from their growers in North Carolina due to them overselling last year.

This is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year, which brings in about $20,000 for local nonprofits. But by not selling trees this year, they’re having to come up with different ways to raise the money.

“The first thing that went through our minds is the charities that we support and the money that goes to the local nonprofits and how are we going to make up the difference. We are going to have to create other fundraisers to raise money for those nonprofits that need this money,” said Garlana Mathews, Lions Club of Savannah President.

In its place, the Lions Club is hosting a 50/50 Raffle to try to raise the funds for all the nonprofits it supports. They also just received a $10,000 donation from Dr. David Oliver of Coastal Ear, Nose and Throat to help them out.

If you would like to help, you can find the raffle on the Savannah Lions Club website here. And if picking a tree at the Lions Club’s lot is a tradition for you and your family, they have already been in talks with their grower and say they will be back next year.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.