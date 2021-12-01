Sky Cams
Deputies investigating animal cruelty case on Laurel Bay Road in Burton

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an animal cruelty case at an apartment complex on Laurel Bay Road in Burton.

On Nov. 23, Beaufort County Animal Services responded to the area to set a trap for a stray cat. When animal control officers returned on Nov. 24, the trap was reportedly missing.

Deputies responded to the apartment complex and, along with animal control officers, found the trap submerged in a pond on the property. The stray cat was found dead inside the trap.

It was later confirmed the cause of the cat’s death was drowning.

The Hilton Head Human Association is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of those responsible.

Anyone who has information is encouraged to contact Sgt. Dario Sosa at 843-255-3435 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous.

