Final public feedback session Wednesday night for Beaufort Co. redistricting

(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Wednesday was another step forward in the redistricting process that will affect Beaufort County elections for the next decade.

About a week ago two alternative redistricting maps were released here in Beaufort County and Wednesday night is the final of three scheduled public feedback sessions.

That’s not where the opportunity to give your opinion on this once a decade process stops though. The man behind these influential maps is Daniel Morgan.

“I’m looking at data, I’m a statistician,” said Daniel Morgan, Mapping and Applications Director in Beaufort County.

Morgan says he wants to make sure every vote counts, but a county political party has concerns these maps wouldn’t allow that. Morgan says opinions like that are exactly what he’s looking for.

“I see it more as feedback right now, because that’s exactly what it is. We put those maps out there and we want people to look at them, we want people to scrutinize them, see whatever they can and they want to do to this, want to do that and we’ll look at it and if we can explain it and if it’s something that can be fixed or can be helped in that area, we sure will.”

The county has gotten questions about the timing of this process well... with the map release and feedback session all scheduled within a week of thanksgiving on short notice. But Morgan says they’re at the mercy of delayed population numbers.

“The data came to us late, I’ve been looking since June and July for this data and they said we won’t see it till the end of August most likely so we started looking at the end of August and then it became the middle of September and a little bit later, due to the census releasing and the state getting it reviewing it and letting it loose here.”

Wednesday night’s session will take place at the Hilton Head Island Rec Center at 6:30 p.m. and public comment online will continue to be open as well.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

