Fire officials offer Christmas tree fire safety tips

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - With the Thanksgiving weekend behind us and families getting back into their routine, Christmas tree farms are expecting big crowds this week and into the weekend.

Rahn Farms in Effingham County says they are having a great year. It’s less than two weeks into their season and they say they have sold around 400 Christmas Trees and still have plenty more.

There is a Christmas Tree shortage nationwide this year and some crops can be difficult to find, but co-owner Kelly Rahn says they still have several crops that are ready for the year.

While picking out the perfect tree can be a fun experience, there are a few things to keep in mind once you get the tree home. Make sure you are checking water levels daily and keep the trees at least three feet from any outlets, candles or heaters.

“Specifically with live trees, they dry out, they become very combustible very quick so, it’s not unheard of but most of your fires in the holidays are based on electrical shortages or heat sources coming in contact with presents, wrapping paper too close to the fire place or electrical shorts on live Christmas trees,” said Capt. Brian Smith, Savannah Fire Department.

Savannah Fire also wants to remind you to turn off all the lights on the tree when you leave your house.

The owners at Rahn Farms say they have seen many first-time buyers come to their farm and they think again this year, the demand is up for live Christmas trees.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.