Free tuition, fees for some students at Technical College of the Lowcountry

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A national labor shortage and individual financial stress are two problems the pandemic has worsened.

Students here at the Technical College of the Lowcountry are struggling through finals right now, but come next semester they’ll have their tuition paid for by the University.

“We will cover tuition and fees for students enrolled in six credit hours, so that’s about two classes, who are South Carolina residents and the only other requirement is that you have to complete the FAFSA,” said Leigh Copeland, Assistant V.P. for Marketing Technical College of the Lowcountry.

On average in state students pay around $1500 a semester and she says new federal, state, and private funds will allow TCL to pay for their career specialized education for Spring 2022.

“Millions and millions of people have resigned from current positions and are really looking for new opportunities. I think we’re hearing that nationally, but also here locally, so we know that we can help them find that career that they’re looking for.”

The deadline to register for next semester is coming up in January and enrollment right now it’s sitting around 1,500, but Copeland says she’d like it more around 2,000.

