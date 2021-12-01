GSU continues tradition of helping those in need during the holidays

Sky Cams
A Georgia Southern University tradition continues this holiday season. But organizers say the pandemic presents a challenge as they try to help the less fortunate.(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A Georgia Southern University tradition continues this holiday season. But organizers say the pandemic presents a challenge as they try to help the less fortunate.

Even without an actual Holiday Helper tree on campus, Georgia Southern still wants to help those less fortunate, and they need your help to do it.

Some of the gifts already donated wait on the table for pickup. This year, they received submissions from 20 different agencies on behalf of 800 needy people - from children to senior citizens.

“We still have a little over 300 tags on the tree with just a few days to go. The deadline is this Friday, December 3rd,” said Emily Tanner, GSU Holiday Helper Tree.

She says they’ve faced challenges the last two years during the pandemic without an actual tree to remind people to donate. And the gift requests remain far from lavish.

“A lot of the items on the tree are needed items, warm winter clothes, things like groceries and laundry detergent.”

You can go online and click one of the tags to give your gift. You can order it online and have it shipped to the agency and they’ll get it to the client.

You can do that for clients either in Bulloch or Chatham counties.

