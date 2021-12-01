Keith Urban, Mike Epps to perform at Enmarket Arena in 2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Enmarket Arena announced Wednesday that country music star Keith Urban is coming to Savannah next year.

They announced on Facebook that Keith Urban’s The Speed of Now World Tour 2022 with special guest Ingrid Andress is coming to Enmarket Arena on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale next Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. here.

Another big act coming to Enmarket Arena that was just announced is Mike Epps. The comedian and actor will bring the laughs to Savannah with the “No Remorse Comedy Tour” on Friday, March 4, 2022 along with special guest Sommore plus Gary Owen and Earthquake. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 3 at 10 a.m. We will add a link for tickets as soon as it becomes available.

