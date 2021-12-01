Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Keith Urban, Mike Epps to perform at Enmarket Arena in 2022

(Source: Keith Urban Facebook)
(Source: Keith Urban Facebook)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Enmarket Arena announced Wednesday that country music star Keith Urban is coming to Savannah next year.

They announced on Facebook that Keith Urban’s The Speed of Now World Tour 2022 with special guest Ingrid Andress is coming to Enmarket Arena on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale next Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. here.

JUST ANNOUNCED🚨 Keith Urban - The Speed of Now World Tour 2022 with special guest Ingrid Andress is coming to Enmarket...

Posted by The Enmarket Arena on Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Another big act coming to Enmarket Arena that was just announced is Mike Epps. The comedian and actor will bring the laughs to Savannah with the “No Remorse Comedy Tour” on Friday, March 4, 2022 along with special guest Sommore plus Gary Owen and Earthquake. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 3 at 10 a.m. We will add a link for tickets as soon as it becomes available.

JUST ANNOUNCED😂 Comedian and actor Mike Epps will bring the laughs to Savannah with the “No Remorse Comedy Tour” on...

Posted by The Enmarket Arena on Monday, November 29, 2021

For more on Enmarket Arena events and tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal judge temporarily halts federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers nationwide
State agents investigating death of infant in Claxton
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a Monday night shooting in the 900 block of...
Savannah Police investigating shooting in 900 block of MLK Blvd.
A serious wreck closed a southbound section of Veterans Parkway Tuesday night.
Veterans Pkwy SB back open after serious wreck

Latest News

The Savannah Lions Club had to cancel its annual Christmas tree sale at Daffin Park due to the...
Christmas tree shortage forces Savannah Lions Club to cancel annual sale at Daffin Park
Youth golf
O.C. Welch helping get more kids on the golf course with new sponsorship
The Olde Pink House hosting holiday celebration
The Olde Pink House hosting holiday celebration
Giving Tuesday 2021 is on Nov. 30. It's a time to remember that when you give, hope marches on.
Celebrate Giving Tuesday: Local nonprofit organizations in need of donations, volunteers