MGreen Productions of Savannah named 2021 Best of Georgia winner

By Dawn Baker
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Great news to share about a young man doing big things!

Miquan Green is only 21, but Georgia Business Journal’s annual readers’ poll has named his business, MGreen Productions of Savannah, a 2021 Best of Georgia Winner.

MGreen Productions specializes in photography, video production, marketing, and publishing. Last year during the pandemic, he opened a second location, MGreen Creative Hub, in Statesboro.

Green says, “We wouldn’t be where we are today without the support of our community, and we are so grateful to be chosen for this prestigious award.”

We’ve featured Green here on WTOC through the years since he started his business nine years ago.

