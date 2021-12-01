Savannah Bananas announce 2022 Banana Ball World Tour head coach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Bananas have introduced former Major League player Eric Byrnes as the 2022 Banana Ball World Tour head Coach.

The team made the announcement Tuesday evening in front of Historic Grayson Stadium.

INTRODUCING OUR 2022 BANANA BALL HEAD COACH…



ERIC!!! BYRNES!!! @byrnes22 pic.twitter.com/0c3c8Wyuse — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) November 30, 2021

Byrnes played for the Oakland Athletics, Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.