Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Savannah Bananas announce 2022 Banana Ball World Tour head coach

Consider This: Savannah Bananas
Consider This: Savannah Bananas
By Paige Phillips
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Bananas have introduced former Major League player Eric Byrnes as the 2022 Banana Ball World Tour head Coach.

The team made the announcement Tuesday evening in front of Historic Grayson Stadium.

Byrnes played for the Oakland Athletics, Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal judge temporarily halts federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers nationwide
State agents investigating death of infant in Claxton
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a Monday night shooting in the 900 block of...
Savannah Police investigating shooting in 900 block of MLK Blvd.
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million
Delivery driver fixes tangled flag
Delivery driver’s small gesture sends big message to Wilmington Island man

Latest News

Youth golf
O.C. Welch helping get more kids on the golf course with new sponsorship
Beaufort WR McLeod Reichel celebrates a TD catch in the Eagles' semifinal win over West...
High school football playoff schedule: Dec. 3, 2021
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) shoots next to Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis...
Hawks’ Bogdanovic to miss at least 2 weeks with ankle sprain
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) makes the catch against New Orleans...
Falcons take advantage of Jaguars’ mistakes in 21-14 victory