Savannah State football coach Shawn Quinn steps down

Wednesday morning, Savannah State head football coach announced on Twitter that he is stepping down from his position.
Savannah State Head Football Coach Shawn Quinn talks with a prospect at his Friday Night Lights Camp.(WTOC-TV)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday morning, Savannah State head football coach announced on Twitter that he is stepping down from his position.

The school said in a press release that his resignation would be effective December 7. They called his announcement “sudden”.

“On behalf of Savannah State University, I would like to thank Coach Quinn for his three years of service as our head coach,” Savannah State President Kimberly Ballard-Washington said in the release. “He wholeheartedly devoted himself to the success of the football program for which we are grateful.”

“We are thankful for Coach Quinn’s time here at Savannah State,” Director of Athletics Opio Mashariki also said in the release. “He turned the page for Savannah State football and put us on track to be a competitive program within our new conference and division. As the search for a new coach begins, we will be looking for a person who can continue to build on the foundation that has been laid.”

SSU hired Quinn March of 2019 after serving as the interim beginning in December of 2018. Prior to that, he had led the defense to a number-one ranking in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in pass defense.

He found immediate success with the Tigers-- posting their first winning record since 1998 in 2019 with a 7-3 record, leading the team to an undefeated Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference record at 5-0. The team also posted the number one scoring defense in the conference.

The 2020 fall season was cancelled due to COVID-19, but Quinn, coached the team to a 1-1 spring record in 2021 and followed that up in the fall with an 8-2 overall record, going 5-1 in the SIAC and undefeated at home.

The release stated that “Quinn’s two full seasons at Savannah State were the best in program history since the mid-1990′s.”

According to the school, Quinn and the team also performed over 1,500 hours of community service to connect with the Savannah-area.

Quinn held a number of coaching positions prior to his time at Savannah State, including 2 years at Georgia Southern (2010-2012) where he served as the linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator.

The release also said that, “Savannah State Athletics Administration will make an assessment of the program. Updates will be forthcoming.”

Early reports suggest that Quinn will be joining the Virginia Tech coaching staff, under their new hire, Brent Pry. The two worked together in Statesboro.

