Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Stacey Abrams announces campaign for governor in Ga.’s 2022 election

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, Stacey Abrams speaks to Biden supporters as...
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, Stacey Abrams speaks to Biden supporters as they wait for former President Barack Obama to arrive and speak at a campaign rally for Biden at Turner Field in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Paige Phillips
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGIA (WTOC) - Democrat Stacey Abrams announced Wednesday she will be running for governor in Georgia’s 2022 election.

Abrams released a video announcement, which you can see in the tweet below.

“Opportunity and success in Georgia shouldn’t be determined by your zip code, background or access to power,” Abrams said. “For the past four years, when the hardest times hit us all, I’ve worked to do my part to help families make it through. My job has been to just put my head down and keep working — toward One Georgia.”

This is not Abrams first time running for governor in Georgia. She ran against Governor Brian Kemp in 2018.

Governor Kemp, a Republican, has already announced he will be running for re-election in 2022. Governor Kemp made statements in a series of tweets on his Twitter on Wednesday after Abrams made her announcement.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal judge temporarily halts federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers nationwide
State agents investigating death of infant in Claxton
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a Monday night shooting in the 900 block of...
Savannah Police investigating shooting in 900 block of MLK Blvd.
A serious wreck closed a southbound section of Veterans Parkway Tuesday night.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Veterans Pkwy

Latest News

A national labor shortage and individual financial stress are two problems the pandemic has...
Free tuition, fees for some students at Technical College of the Lowcountry
A serious wreck closed a southbound section of Veterans Parkway Tuesday night.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Veterans Pkwy
Tax fraud most reported type of identity theft in SC
Tax fraud most reported type of identity theft in SC
(Source: Keith Urban Facebook)
Keith Urban, Mike Epps to perform at Enmarket Arena in 2022