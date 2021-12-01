Sky Cams
Top Teacher: Rebekah McCord

(WTOC)
By Mike Cihla
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Teachers change the world one child at a time. They hope to inspire and support their students to make their mark in a positive way.

Meet this week’s WTOC Top Teacher Rebekah McCord from Savannah.

A nice surprise for McCord. She teaches 7th grade social studies at The STEM Academy at Bartlett in Savannah.

“It’s kind of like we get to take a field trip every day to a different part of the world. and open their horizons on different cultures, and all kinds of stuff like that,” McCord said. “I love getting to interact with them and get to know them. and really get to see what they are capable of.”

McCord grew up in Savannah and decided to become a teacher while attending Georgia Southern.

“I always really enjoyed being in school, and being a student so I kind of wanted to be on the other side of that and my mom’s a teacher so I’ve always looked up to her too,” she said. “My husband’s a teacher too so it’s just a whole family and that’s just what we are here to do.”

McCord says she is here to help her students become successful in and out of the classroom.

“You have to focus on building good relationships with all of them. Getting to know them really well. Once they trust you, they will do anything for you,” she said. “If you don’t have a relationship, they are not going to want to learn from you.”

“She’ll talk with you. I’m always having conversations, she definitely helps you with the work, if you have a problem go ahead and talk with her. 53:07 She makes you understand it,” student Anthony Willis said.

