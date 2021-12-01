Sky Cams
WEDNESDAY | A cold morning, gives

*
*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:42 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! It’s a cold start to the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s inland, west of I-95, and upper 30s to lower 40s around the city of Savannah and temperatures are in the 40s at the beaches this morning. Patchy fog is possible this morning.

Sunshine sends temperatures into the 60s by lunch-time. Temperatures peak in the upper 60s and lower 70s between 1 and 3 p.m. There will be plenty of sunshine today and the forecast remains dry. Temperatures cool back through the 60s and into the 50s this evening.

You may want to grab a light jacket before heading out for evening plans.

Patchy dense fog is possible tonight into Thursday morning. Temperatures bottom-out in the 40s and lower 50s Thursday morning; mildest along the beaches. Warmer-than-average temperatures dominate the extended forecast with another cold front attempting to move into the area early next week with a chance of spotty rain and modest cool-down.

Enjoy your day,

Cutter

*
TUESDAY | Freezing morning gives way to a pleasant afternoon