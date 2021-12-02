Sky Cams
2 people found dead in Hazlehurst house fire

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HAZLEHURST, Ga. (WTOC) - A deadly house fire is under investigation in Jeff Davis County.

Hazlehurst-Jeff Davis County Fire Rescue says it responded to a structure fire at a single-family residence on Hallspur Road late Monday night. After the fire was extinguished, two deceased victims were found inside.

The fire is under investigation by the Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office, and the Hazlehurst-Jeff Davis Fire Department.

