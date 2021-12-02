Burton Fire District announces Santa’s Annual Burton Visit schedule

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Santa was busy Wednesday night as the big guy rolled through the streets of Burton South Carolina.

With some help from local firefighters. It’s part of Burton Fire District’s annual community Santa.

With the exception of last year due to COVID, the Burton Fire District has been bringing Santa Claus around to every street in the Burton Fire District for over three decades.

Each year, Burton firefighters escort Santa with their fire trucks to meet with area families and children. With each family he sees standing outside, he stops to listen to Christmas wish lists, pose for photos, and leaves a holiday treat.

You can catch Santa Monday through Thursday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Fridays and Saturdays, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Each day, Burton will post the schedule of streets they plan to visit on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.