Burton Fire District announces Santa’s Annual Burton Visit schedule

A man dresses as Santa Claus listens during Santa School organised by the Ministry of Fun, in London, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. This year's school will include both in-person and digital training. Personalised video calls via Santa HQ platform remain as popular despite grottos reopening. Ministry of Fun are experiencing their busiest year on record for Christmas experiences. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)(Kirsty Wigglesworth | AP)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Santa was busy Wednesday night as the big guy rolled through the streets of Burton South Carolina.

With some help from local firefighters. It’s part of Burton Fire District’s annual community Santa.

With the exception of last year due to COVID, the Burton Fire District has been bringing Santa Claus around to every street in the Burton Fire District for over three decades.

Each year, Burton firefighters escort Santa with their fire trucks to meet with area families and children. With each family he sees standing outside, he stops to listen to Christmas wish lists, pose for photos, and leaves a holiday treat.

You can catch Santa Monday through Thursday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Fridays and Saturdays, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Each day, Burton will post the schedule of streets they plan to visit on their Facebook page.

