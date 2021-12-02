City of Lyons ready to welcome Christmas spirit with downtown parade

LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - Downtown Lyons is getting ready for their annual Christmas parade Friday night.

More than 60 floats will be making their way through the streets and of course there will be a visit from Santa.

The decorations are up and the folks with the Lyons Main Street organization say they’re ready for a fun night of activities and Christmas cheer!

Starting at 4 p.m., the city will be celebrating “Winter WonderLyons.” Prior to the parade the downtown businesses will have activities and goodies for the kids.

Santa will also be making an appearance in the gazebo from 4-5:45 joined by the Toombs County Children’s Choir singing Christmas carols. The parade will step off at 6 from city hall, travel down Broad Street, past the First Baptist Church ending at Partin Park.

The Lyons Main Street Director, Daphne Walker says the First Baptist Church is a quiet zone for those who are sensitive to loud noises. Some floats are getting their final touches today as they await their big moment.

“Come downtown from 4-6 visit our merchants, do some Christmas shopping. Let the kids have a great time! We have kids rides, face painting, arts and crafts and Santa. You have to go see Santa,” Lyons Main Street Director Daphne Walker said.

The floats will be judged in five different categories. The winners will each get $100 and a trophy.

The parade route is below:

* (City of Lyons)

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.