Georgia school boards group splits with national association

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) - An association that advocates for Georgia’s school boards has severed ties with its national group, partly over a letter to President Joe Biden regarding threats against school officials and employees.

The National School Boards Association had written the president in September to seek federal intervention aimed at keeping school board members and other school officials safe as some school board meetings became contentious.

The national group’s decision to seek federal intervention was criticized by school officials in many districts.

Leaders of the Georgia School Boards Association voted Tuesday to separate from the national group immediately, citing the letter and other grievances.

