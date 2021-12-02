Sky Cams
Holiday events happening at Lucas Theatre

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:49 AM EST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Over the next few weeks, you can see some of your favorite holiday classics on the big screen plus enjoy an evening of carols and good cheer with an elite performance ensemble.

The Lucas Theatre is back open to the public with a full lineup for the month of December.

Christina Routhier, Executive Director of SCAD Theaters and Festivals, joined us on Morning Break to talk about all of the exciting things happening this holiday season.

