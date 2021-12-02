Sky Cams
Levi’s Call issued for missing 2-year-old Ga. girl

Cataleya Maria Buttrom
Cataleya Maria Buttrom(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GEORGIA (WTOC) - A Levi’s Call has been issued for 2-year-old Cataleya Maria Buttrom on behalf of the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Buttrom was abducted by Ricky Lee Buttrom. The GBI is looking for a blue Toyota Rav 4 with tag number CRF9791.

Call 911 or 770.387.5195 if you have information.

