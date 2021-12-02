Lighting the Christmas tree in Metter

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Communities across the region are decorating for the holidays.

Many hope that Christmas cheer turns to shopping and a shot in the arm for local businesses.

Metter shop owners hope the party downtown reminds people of what’s available locally. Organizers say the parade and lights help draw people downtown and show how spending in their own community helps keep everyone in business.

“It’s really important to the economy to shop local during the holiday season. Our downtown merchants appreciate this time and need this time for the rest of the year,” said Heidi Jeffers, with the City of Metter.

In addition to some downtown shops staying open later, there are also vendors set up.

