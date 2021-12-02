Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Lighting the Christmas tree in Metter

By Dal Cannady
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Communities across the region are decorating for the holidays.

Many hope that Christmas cheer turns to shopping and a shot in the arm for local businesses.

Metter shop owners hope the party downtown reminds people of what’s available locally. Organizers say the parade and lights help draw people downtown and show how spending in their own community helps keep everyone in business.

“It’s really important to the economy to shop local during the holiday season. Our downtown merchants appreciate this time and need this time for the rest of the year,” said Heidi Jeffers, with the City of Metter.

In addition to some downtown shops staying open later, there are also vendors set up.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cataleya Maria Buttrom
Levi’s Call canceled after missing 2-year-old Ga. girl found safe
A tour van caught fire in the Savannah Visitor's Center parking lot.
Savannah Fire releases photo of person suspected of igniting string of downtown fires overnight
Federal judge temporarily halts federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers nationwide
A serious wreck closed a southbound section of Veterans Parkway Tuesday night.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Veterans Pkwy
Four people were killed after officers responded to a domestic violence call in Clayton County,...
4 killed, including officer and suspect, in Georgia shooting

Latest News

Lighting the Christmas tree in Metter
Lighting the Christmas tree in Metter
Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia holding COVID memorial tree lighting
City of Lyons ready to welcome Christmas spirit with downtown parade
Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum
Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum to host Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony