Lowcountry business pays for 23 minutes of free gas

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - As gas prices rise, many of you may be dreading the next trip to the pump.

One Lowcountry business decided to actually pick up that tab Thursday.

“I seen this big sign saying free gas, I was like whoa steering wheel around there, I had to get that,” said Colin Wedderburn who got free gas.

From 1 to 1:23, P23 Labs gave away free gas at an Exxon on Hilton Head, pumping some holiday spirit into the community.

“Came at an opportune time. I was on E bad”

The company says they wanted to kick off December right.

“During this holiday season we decided to do 23 days of giving, and gas prices having fluctuated so much we feel like it’s making an impact on our community. So we said why not better than our first day of giving to be to help relieve some of that stress and give out some free gas,” said Trena Weeks and Aiesha Reeves, P23 Employees.

They didn’t expect lines around the building though.

“I had no idea that this many people would come out, you know, you think people passing they’ll see… But people are actually waiting.”

Waiting, with holiday cheer now in their hearts and soon in their tanks.

“Is this making your day?”

“It is making my year!”

