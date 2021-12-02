Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Lowcountry business pays for 23 minutes of free gas

As gas prices rise, many of you may be dreading the next trip to the pump.
As gas prices rise, many of you may be dreading the next trip to the pump.(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - As gas prices rise, many of you may be dreading the next trip to the pump.

One Lowcountry business decided to actually pick up that tab Thursday.

“I seen this big sign saying free gas, I was like whoa steering wheel around there, I had to get that,” said Colin Wedderburn who got free gas.

From 1 to 1:23, P23 Labs gave away free gas at an Exxon on Hilton Head, pumping some holiday spirit into the community.

“Came at an opportune time. I was on E bad”

The company says they wanted to kick off December right.

“During this holiday season we decided to do 23 days of giving, and gas prices having fluctuated so much we feel like it’s making an impact on our community. So we said why not better than our first day of giving to be to help relieve some of that stress and give out some free gas,” said Trena Weeks and Aiesha Reeves, P23 Employees.

They didn’t expect lines around the building though.

“I had no idea that this many people would come out, you know, you think people passing they’ll see… But people are actually waiting.”

Waiting, with holiday cheer now in their hearts and soon in their tanks.

“Is this making your day?”

“It is making my year!”

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cataleya Maria Buttrom
Levi’s Call canceled after missing 2-year-old Ga. girl found safe
A tour van caught fire in the Savannah Visitor's Center parking lot.
Savannah Fire releases photo of person suspected of igniting string of downtown fires overnight
Federal judge temporarily halts federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers nationwide
A serious wreck closed a southbound section of Veterans Parkway Tuesday night.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Veterans Pkwy
Four people were killed after officers responded to a domestic violence call in Clayton County,...
4 killed, including officer and suspect, in Georgia shooting

Latest News

Deputies investigating animal cruelty case on Laurel Bay Road in Burton
Deputies investigating animal cruelty case on Laurel Bay Road in Burton
Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia holding COVID memorial tree lighting
Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia holding COVID memorial tree lighting
Savannah Fire releases photo of person suspected of igniting string of downtown fires overnight
Savannah Fire releases photo of person suspected of igniting string of downtown fires overnight
Deputies investigating animal cruelty case on Laurel Bay Road in Burton