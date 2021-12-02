Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum to host Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Pearl Harbor and World War II are undoubtedly key events in our history and the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force are honoring those heroes this weekend.

The annual Navy League Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony will take place there on Sunday, Dec. 5 starting at 2:00 p.m. The ceremony will pay tribute to the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and all those who served our nation at home and abroad during World War II. There will be readings, music and a tribute to Pearl Harbor survivors and World War II veterans.

If you wish to attend, the event is free with no reservations needed.

