Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony set for Thursday

First lady Jill Biden takes a piece of the tree as she looks over the official White House...
First lady Jill Biden takes a piece of the tree as she looks over the official White House Christmas Tree, grown in North Carolina, as it arrives at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The holiday season continues with the 99th National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington Thursday night.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to attend the event.

A number of celebrities such as Billy Porter, Chris Stapleton and Maren Morris are set to perform.

The ceremony will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The site will be open to the public free of charge from Saturday to Jan. 1.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal judge temporarily halts federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers nationwide
Cataleya Maria Buttrom
Levi’s Call canceled after missing 2-year-old Ga. girl found safe
A tour van caught fire in the Savannah Visitor's Center parking lot.
Savannah Fire investigating string of suspicious downtown fires overnight
A serious wreck closed a southbound section of Veterans Parkway Tuesday night.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Veterans Pkwy
Four people were killed after officers responded to a domestic violence call in Clayton County,...
4 killed, including officer and suspect, in Georgia shooting

Latest News

Biden outlines new steps to combat COVID through the winter months.
Biden outlines COVID winter strategy
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell is seated at the defense table while watching...
Ex-Epstein staffer testifies underage girls visited mansion
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
2nd US case of omicron variant confirmed in Minnesota man who attended NYC anime convention
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Prosecutor: Gun was ‘freely available’ to Mich. teen charged in high school shooting