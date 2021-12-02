Rider says he was left stranded by Chatham Area Transit paratransit services

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Stranded with no way home...It’s what one Chatham County man says happened to him not once, not twice but multiple times using Chatham Area Transit’s paratransit services.

Timothy McCloud says he’s had to use his own money taking Ubers or Lyfts home or to another destination because CAT either couldn’t pick him up or drop him off.

He’s sharing his story hoping things will improve.

“I was just tired of being a burden to my family,” said Chatham County resident Timothy McCloud. “Well not a burden, but I feel that way. My family and my neighbors help me a lot so I thought this is a great opportunity.”

McCloud says he has been using Chatham Area Transit’s paratransit services for about three months. He says Wednesday was the first time he made it to his destination and back home using the service.

“They’ve left me stranded at the hospital many times,” said McCloud. “They never picked me up. It’s getting dark. I get an Uber. They never pick me up many, many times.”

McCloud uses a wheelchair after getting a severe back injury in 2019. He also suffers from osteoporosis.

“This is all my trips that I made with Ubers....$16.31, $16.76, $18.51....That’s $22.51, $20.10...”

McCloud says he doesn’t blame the drivers or those scheduling rides. But, he does want leaders to look at fixing the paratransit system, because he doesn’t believe he’s the only person going through this experience.

“I’m not the only one that’s being stranded or stuck in the dark. Sometimes it’s not a great neighborhood you’re at.”

WTOC reached out to CAT about McCloud’s concerns.

A spokesperson says the pandemic has caused an operator shortage and has made it difficult to meet customer’s needs. They also say a shortage of drivers has amplified safety measures, like reduced capacity on vehicles, leaving them unable to pick up as many people or make as many appointments.

However, CAT does say they had a job fair last week that may result in new drivers. They’re also looking at partnerships and other transportation options.

Thursday, CAT board leaders will consider an agreement for supplemental paratransit services at a special called board meeting. McCloud believes this is a step in the right direction.

Here is the full response from Chatham Area Transit:

We are sorry to hear of the customer’s experience and acknowledge that our ability to provide satisfactory service continues to face severe challenges. Similar to transit agencies throughout the country, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and an operator shortage is making it difficult to meet the needs of our customers. The problems caused by the driver shortage are amplified by safety measures such as reduced capacity on our vehicles, so we are unable to pick up as many customers or make as many appointments. We have been conducting a recruitment campaign to try to fill those positions but unfortunately have not had much success at this point, with some much competition for workers in the community right now. We did have a job fair last week that may result in some new paratransit drivers. In addition, we have been looking at implementing partnerships and alternative transportation options for our customers. This includes a potential partnership with another area provider to provide supplemental paratransit services. We hope to have an announcement on that soon, as some details of the arrangement continue to be worked out. We continue to ask for our customers’ patience as we work to try to work through and resolve these challenges.

