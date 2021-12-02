Rider says he was left stranded by Chatham Area Transit paratransit services
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Stranded with no way home...It’s what one Chatham County man says happened to him not once, not twice but multiple times using Chatham Area Transit’s paratransit services.
Timothy McCloud says he’s had to use his own money taking Ubers or Lyfts home or to another destination because CAT either couldn’t pick him up or drop him off.
He’s sharing his story hoping things will improve.
“I was just tired of being a burden to my family,” said Chatham County resident Timothy McCloud. “Well not a burden, but I feel that way. My family and my neighbors help me a lot so I thought this is a great opportunity.”
McCloud says he has been using Chatham Area Transit’s paratransit services for about three months. He says Wednesday was the first time he made it to his destination and back home using the service.
“They’ve left me stranded at the hospital many times,” said McCloud. “They never picked me up. It’s getting dark. I get an Uber. They never pick me up many, many times.”
McCloud uses a wheelchair after getting a severe back injury in 2019. He also suffers from osteoporosis.
“This is all my trips that I made with Ubers....$16.31, $16.76, $18.51....That’s $22.51, $20.10...”
McCloud says he doesn’t blame the drivers or those scheduling rides. But, he does want leaders to look at fixing the paratransit system, because he doesn’t believe he’s the only person going through this experience.
“I’m not the only one that’s being stranded or stuck in the dark. Sometimes it’s not a great neighborhood you’re at.”
WTOC reached out to CAT about McCloud’s concerns.
A spokesperson says the pandemic has caused an operator shortage and has made it difficult to meet customer’s needs. They also say a shortage of drivers has amplified safety measures, like reduced capacity on vehicles, leaving them unable to pick up as many people or make as many appointments.
However, CAT does say they had a job fair last week that may result in new drivers. They’re also looking at partnerships and other transportation options.
Thursday, CAT board leaders will consider an agreement for supplemental paratransit services at a special called board meeting. McCloud believes this is a step in the right direction.
You can watch the meeting here.
Here is the full response from Chatham Area Transit:
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.