Savannah Fire investigating string of suspicious downtown fires overnight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several suspicious fires from overnight in downtown Savannah are under investigation.

The Savannah Fire Department says it responded to a bus on fire in the Savannah Visitor’s Center parking lot just before 11 p.m. Wednesday. They say that fire also damaged three other vehicles nearby and one person with a gas can was seen leaving the area.

Savannah Fire got another call one minute later about a burning realtor sign on a resident’s porch on nearby Purse Street. And at 11:15 p.m., a commercial tour van caught fire at the Savannah Visitor’s Center. This fire also damaged one other vehicle parked nearby.

Then, around 2:40 a.m. Thursday, Savannah Fire says it extinguished a shed fire at West 36th and Jefferson streets.

SFD is looking into the cause of all four of these fires.

