Transport industry looking inland for growth

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As we see the Georgia Ports grow in Chatham County, some of the businesses that use it look to locate further away.

Years ago, companies might have considered the 68 miles from Georgia Ports to Metter to be an eternity. Now, more companies are finding places like Metter away from the port’s traffic and congestion.

Spend any time traveling Interstate 16 and you see the volume of trucks on the road. Hope White started HD White Logistics last year and based it just a mile from the Metter exit.

“We aren’t here by accident. A lot of research went into this location to make sure we’re not only supporting the port but also other supply-chain entities in this area,” White said.

Her trucks haul load after load from the ports and take it to companies in the area as well as on to Macon and Atlanta. Developers say they’re seeing companies - logistics and others - looking more at in this direction.

“The congestion down in Savannah, particularly around the port, gets to be a challenge especially for the truckers,” said Hannah Mullins, Candler Co. Industrial Dev. Authority.

White says most of her business remains trucking. But she’s already looking at developing her site more to stack and store containers so the chassis can go back to the ports quicker.

