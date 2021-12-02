Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Transport industry looking inland for growth

By Dal Cannady
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As we see the Georgia Ports grow in Chatham County, some of the businesses that use it look to locate further away.

Years ago, companies might have considered the 68 miles from Georgia Ports to Metter to be an eternity. Now, more companies are finding places like Metter away from the port’s traffic and congestion.

Spend any time traveling Interstate 16 and you see the volume of trucks on the road. Hope White started HD White Logistics last year and based it just a mile from the Metter exit.

“We aren’t here by accident. A lot of research went into this location to make sure we’re not only supporting the port but also other supply-chain entities in this area,” White said.

Her trucks haul load after load from the ports and take it to companies in the area as well as on to Macon and Atlanta. Developers say they’re seeing companies - logistics and others - looking more at in this direction.

“The congestion down in Savannah, particularly around the port, gets to be a challenge especially for the truckers,” said Hannah Mullins, Candler Co. Industrial Dev. Authority.

White says most of her business remains trucking. But she’s already looking at developing her site more to stack and store containers so the chassis can go back to the ports quicker.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cataleya Maria Buttrom
Levi’s Call canceled after missing 2-year-old Ga. girl found safe
A tour van caught fire in the Savannah Visitor's Center parking lot.
Savannah Fire releases photo of person suspected of igniting string of downtown fires overnight
Federal judge temporarily halts federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers nationwide
A serious wreck closed a southbound section of Veterans Parkway Tuesday night.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Veterans Pkwy
Four people were killed after officers responded to a domestic violence call in Clayton County,...
4 killed, including officer and suspect, in Georgia shooting

Latest News

Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia holding COVID memorial tree lighting
Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia holding COVID memorial tree lighting
Deputies investigating animal cruelty case on Laurel Bay Road in Burton
Deputies investigating animal cruelty case on Laurel Bay Road in Burton
Transport industry looking inland for growth
Transport industry looking inland for growth
Savannah Fire releases photo of person suspected of igniting string of downtown fires overnight
Savannah Fire releases photo of person suspected of igniting string of downtown fires overnight