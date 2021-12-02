SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures aren’t quite as cool this morning out the door this morning with lows in the mid 40s!

There are a few inland areas starting off in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Skies remain clear with a light westerly breeze, helping temperatures warm to the upper 60s by lunchtime. Highs reach the mid 70s, which is about ten degrees above average for this time of the year! Temperatures will dip back into the 50s after sunset as clear conditions hold overhead.

Thursday Tybee Tides: 8.4′ 5:51AM I -0.2′ 12:26PM I 7.6′ 6:09PM

Warmer weather continues to build in on Friday, with morning lows around Savannah in the upper 40s. Afternoon highs will soar to the upper 70s under, which is pretty warm for early December! Even though we’ll almost be 15 degrees above average on Friday, we should remain a couple of degrees below tying the record of 82 degrees.

High pressure holds heading into the weekend, holding quiet weather in place. This is good news for anyone planning on running the Savannah Bridge Run Saturday morning! Temperatures will start out in the low to mid 50s, but afternoon highs rebound to the mid 70s. A weak front moves in on Saturday but won’t change our weather much for Sunday.

Another front moves in on Monday, bringing a slight chance of rain with it. Overall, cold weather is taking a leave of absence with above-average temperatures looking to hang around at least the next week. Meaning, highs will likely be above our average of 65 degrees for at least the next ten days.

In addition to the warmer temperatures, rain chances are slim to pick from. Don’t rely on mother nature to keep your plants watered, but you can use this weather to your advantage with it being a good time to set up Christmas decorations or get your car washed!

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.