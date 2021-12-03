Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Amber Alert: 13-year-old girl missing in N.C.

Police in North Carolina are searching for Laela Kamoria Jones, 13, and an Amber Alert has been...
Police in North Carolina are searching for Laela Kamoria Jones, 13, and an Amber Alert has been issued.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) - Police in North Carolina issued an Amber Alert on Friday for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Laela Kamoria Jones is a 13-year-old Black female, approximately 5 feet tall and weighing 117 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and last seen wearing dark jeans, black Nike slides or Crocs.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tour van caught fire in the Savannah Visitor's Center parking lot.
Savannah Fire releases photo of person suspected of igniting string of downtown fires overnight
Police were still on scene investigating at 7 a.m.
Savannah Police investigating early-morning deadly shooting on Congress Street
Cataleya Maria Buttrom
Levi’s Call canceled after missing 2-year-old Ga. girl found safe
Generic/File Image
2 people found dead in Hazlehurst house fire
Rider says he was left stranded by Chatham Area Transit paratransit services

Latest News

A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Parents of teen suspect charged in Michigan high school shooting
President Joe Biden said on Friday his voice is hoarse because he got a cold from his grandson....
Biden says he caught a cold from young grandson
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
Mostly white jury seated for Kim Potter’s trial in Daunte Wright’s death
President Joe Biden said on Friday his voice is hoarse because he got a cold from his grandson....
Biden: Hoarse voice from cold
Karla Hillen
Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office to provide update on missing woman