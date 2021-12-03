Sky Cams
Beaufort looses 7-41 to South Pointe in SCHSL 4A State Championship

The Beaufort Eagles were looking to win their first SCHSL State Championship game in more than...
The Beaufort Eagles were looking to win their first SCHSL State Championship game in more than 70 years, but it was their former head coach and his team that proved to be too much for Beaufort.(WTOC)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Eagles were looking to win their first SCHSL State Championship game in more than 70 years, but it was their former head coach and his team that proved to be too much for Beaufort.

In their first state title game appearance since 2007 Bryce Lybrand and the Beaufort Eagles faced their former Head Coach Devonte Holloway and his alma mater South Pointe for the 4A crown.

The Stallions got to work early, they got on the board with this run with 8-and-a-half minutes on the clock in the first and they never looked back at the half it was 28-nothing, Stallions.

The second half was more of the same South Pointe added a score in the third and another in the fourth to take a 41-nothing lead.

Lybrand said this week that the strength of his team is that they don’t quit and this game was no different as Caleb Ulmer the sophomore running back took the hand-off 38 yards and in for the score with 1:32 to go as the Eagles faithful continued to cheer them on.

The Stallions run away with the title, however 41 to 7 the final tonight in Columbia, but Head Coach Bryce Lybrand said he is proud of the effort his team showed. “We’ll always be proud of them. Far more good than bad, even in a moment like this when it hurts, you know? They fought and they played really hard, and we’re just proud of them. I’m proud of the town, that the city came out and did a great job, so… I’m just proud, man, they represent Beaufort the right way and that’s the thing I’ll always remember is just how they represent this town,” Lybrand said.

The Eagles end their season at 12 and 3 overall as the South Carolina High School League Class 4A State Runner-Up.

