Broughton St. reopens for holiday shopping

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some good news for those of you planning to continue your holiday shopping in downtown Savannah, Broughton Street is opening up.

Starting Friday, you can drive your car down Broughton Street and park along the street to do some shopping and enjoy some holiday entertainment.

That’s after construction was temporarily paused by the City for holiday shopping. WTOC spoke with a local business owner who was overjoyed by the move.

“So excited, you know, Blue Mercury, I’m the store manager at Blue Mercury, it’s been a long time coming, it’s beautiful, it’s going to be so worth it when it’s all said and done. I’m so thankful that for this holiday season, our clients can come, pull up on this street, and park in front of the store, so we’re so excited,” said Susan Silver, Manager of Blue Mercury.

Remember - if you’re headed Downtown the city is offering free parking in the city-owned garages, but only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from noon until 8 p.m.

