Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office to provide update on missing woman

Karla Hillen
Karla Hillen(Bryan County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is providing an update Friday on the case of a missing woman.

Bryan Co. Sheriff's Office update on missing woman

#WATCH: The Bryan County Sheriff's Office is discussing the case of a missing woman. >>> https://bit.ly/3rCDba2

Posted by WTOC-TV on Friday, December 3, 2021

BCSO says 58-year-old Karla Hillen was last seen in the area of Fort McAllister Road in Richmond Hill on Sunday, Nov. 21. They believe she may be in danger due to health reasons.

Hillen is described as a white female, 5′5″, 155 lbs., with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Bryan County Sheriff’s Office Investigators located Hillen’s vehicle inside Fort McAllister on Nov. 24. The Department of Natural Resources began searching the area shortly after Hillen’s vehicle was found, but the search was suspended Nov. 25.

BCSO says, with permission from the family, they searched Hillen’s vehicle on Nov. 26. Officials say based on the information investigators have found, they believe Hillen left Fort McAllister on her own accord and under her own power.

If you have any information on Karla Hillen’s whereabouts, please contact the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office at 912-756-3101.

