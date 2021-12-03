Sky Cams
Candler Co. Sheriff’s Office raising money to buy bikes for kids this Christmas

By Dal Cannady
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Deputies in one community hope they can once-again brighten the holidays for less-fortunate kids.

Sheriff’s deputies in Candler County hope they can turn their office into a branch of the North Pole with bicycles for local kids. But they need your help to do it.

Last year, they filled the delivery trailer with new bikes and helmets. The sheriff’s office works with local schools and other agencies to identify families whose children might not get anything for Christmas otherwise. Organizers say the response was better than they expected for a first-year project.

“We gave out over 80 bikes. We were surprised at the response from the community. But we’d like to top that this year,” said Capt. Justin Wells with the Candler County Sheriff’s Office.

Wells says donors can buy a bike and bring it or give money and they’ll buy as many bikes as they can with the funds.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

