Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Eddie Mekka of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ dies at age 69

Eddie Mekka was best known for portraying Carmine 'The Big Ragoo' Ragusa on the hit TV show...
Eddie Mekka was best known for portraying Carmine 'The Big Ragoo' Ragusa on the hit TV show 'Laverne & Shirley.'(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Eddie Mekka died at age 69 at his California home last Saturday.

The cause of death is not known.

Mekka was best known for portraying Carmine “The Big Ragoo” Ragusa on the hit TV show “Laverne & Shirley.” The character served as the love interest for Shirley.

“Laverne & Shirley” ran on ABC from 1976 to 1983 and for many years in syndication as re-runs after that.

The show started as a spin-off of “Happy Days.”

Cindy Williams, who played Shirley, called Mekka a “world-class talent who could do it all” in a tweet remembering him.

Mekka received a Tony nomination for his lead role in “The Lieutenant” on Broadway in 1975.

He also had roles on TV shows “The Love Boat,” “Family Matters” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tour van caught fire in the Savannah Visitor's Center parking lot.
Savannah Fire releases photo of person suspected of igniting string of downtown fires overnight
Cataleya Maria Buttrom
Levi’s Call canceled after missing 2-year-old Ga. girl found safe
Generic/File Image
2 people found dead in Hazlehurst house fire
Rider says he was left stranded by Chatham Area Transit paratransit services
Savannah, Ga.
Savannah mayor gives update on Omicron variant, water utility bills at weekly briefing

Latest News

Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York joined New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio to announce that...
5 omicron variant cases found in NYC
The most wonderful time of the year has arrived in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Your 2021 Guide to Holiday Events in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry
Broughton Street scene in downtown Savannah Friday morning.
Savannah Police investigating early-morning shooting on Congress Street
The 2019 Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run.
Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run to impact downtown traffic Saturday