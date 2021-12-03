EOA water assistance program begins Sunday for City of Savannah residents

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Well if you missed out on getting money off of your energy bill earlier this week, you may have a new opportunity to get some help with your water bill.

The Economic Opportunity Authority is offering a new water assistance program. Beginning Sunday they will be accepting appointments from residence who live in the City of Savannah.

You must have water bills with past due balances, meet income guidelines and supply verifiable information. To get an appointment, you have to call 912.721.7910 starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

An agent will give you an appointment date and time. The Director of EOA programs, Art Best, says you might not even have to leave your house to apply.

“Well because of the pandemic we’re not seeing clients in house. We have a drop box on the porch of 618 West Anderson Street where individuals when they get all of their information they need to put it in the envelope. On the front of the envelope they need to put their name the time and date of their appointments along with their confirmation number and a good telephone number. Put that together and just drop it in the box. If they can’t make it just someone to drop it in the box. We clear that box three times a day and then at that time we will get that information and get their stuff so we can get their appointments ready,” Best said.

Best says you do need the barcode on the bottom of your water bill in order for them to be able to grant you the money.

