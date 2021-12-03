Garden City Police looking for missing woman with dementia, diabetes

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Police Department is searching for a missing woman.

According to the police department, 66-year-old Belkis Guerra was last seen leaving her residence off Sharon Park Drive just before noon on Friday, Dec. 3.

Police say Belkis has dementia and diabetes and is missing without her medications.

Belkis is a Hispanic female, 5-foot tall and weighs around 180 pounds with light brown/blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a maroon shirt with a purple fuzzy jacket.

If you have seen Belkis or know of her whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Garden City Police Department immediately.

