Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

‘Handsome’ Secret Service agent goes viral

By Jeanne Moos, CNN
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Secret Service agent has some not-so-secret crushes across the internet after video of him went viral on social media.

A guy who protected the Bidens on vacation may now need protection himself from his fans. Two friends were in stitches after waiting for the Bidens in Nantucket but focusing on “whoever this beautiful man was” instead.

“She was like, ‘Do you see that Secret Service guy? Like, he’s so handsome,’” said Sadie Thomas, who posted a video. “And I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ so then we both started videoing it.”

Clip after clip went viral. One was shot by photographer Matthew Notarangelo.

“He just looked like someone out of a magazine, like perfect hair, sunglasses,” Notarangelo said.

Even Stephen Colbert couldn’t resist.

“Whoa, if he’s there who’s manning the door at Abercrombie and Fitch?” Colbert said on his show.

Lots of people thought he looked like Tom Cruise, though no one got a good shot of him without his sunglasses.

Online posters went gaga. No comment from the Secret Service itself, though a source confirmed to CNN that he is an agent.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tour van caught fire in the Savannah Visitor's Center parking lot.
Savannah Fire releases photo of person suspected of igniting string of downtown fires overnight
Police were still on scene investigating at 7 a.m.
Savannah Police investigating early-morning deadly shooting on Congress Street
Cataleya Maria Buttrom
Levi’s Call canceled after missing 2-year-old Ga. girl found safe
Generic/File Image
2 people found dead in Hazlehurst house fire
Rider says he was left stranded by Chatham Area Transit paratransit services

Latest News

Candler Co. Sheriff’s Office raising money to buy bikes for kids this Christmas
Candler Co. Sheriff’s Office raising money to buy bikes for kids this Christmas
EOA water assistance program begins Sunday for City of Savannah residents
EOA water assistance program begins Sunday for City of Savannah residents
Search continues for missing woman after her vehicle was found in Richmond Hill park
Search continues for missing woman after her vehicle was found in Richmond Hill park
FILE - Spc. Brady McNeil, a radiologist with the Vermont Army National Guard, draws up a dose...
Thousands of Air Guard, Reserves don’t meet vaccine deadline