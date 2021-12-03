Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Honda recalls SUVs and pickups because hoods can fly open

The company logo shinesoff the grille of an unsold 2021 Pilot sports-utility vehicle outside a...
The company logo shinesoff the grille of an unsold 2021 Pilot sports-utility vehicle outside a Honda dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. Honda is recalling nearly 723,000 SUVs and pickup trucks, Friday, Dec. 3, because the hoods can open while the vehicles are moving. The recall covers certain 2019 Passports, 2016 through 2019 Pilots and 2017 through 2020 Ridgeline pickups.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling nearly 725,000 SUVs and pickup trucks because the hoods can open while the vehicles are moving.

The recall covers certain 2019 Passports, 2016 through 2019 Pilots and 2017 through 2020 Ridgeline pickups.

Honda says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the hood latch striker can become damaged and separate from the hood.

Dealers will either repair the striker or replace the hood if necessary at no cost to owners.

Honda will notify owners by letter starting Jan. 17.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tour van caught fire in the Savannah Visitor's Center parking lot.
Savannah Fire releases photo of person suspected of igniting string of downtown fires overnight
Police were still on scene investigating at 7 a.m.
Savannah Police investigating early-morning deadly shooting on Congress Street
Cataleya Maria Buttrom
Levi’s Call canceled after missing 2-year-old Ga. girl found safe
Generic/File Image
2 people found dead in Hazlehurst house fire
Rider says he was left stranded by Chatham Area Transit paratransit services

Latest News

The family of Mallory Beach has filed a lawsuit, claiming pictures of their daughter’s body is...
Mallory Beach’s family files lawsuit, claiming pictures of daughter’s body being used in Murdaugh documentary
Update on COVID-19
Omicron variant detected in Ga. resident; currently in N.J.
Chatham Co. prepares for Omicron variant
Chatham Co. prepares for Omicron variant
Disturbing details were revealed by the prosecutor of the events leading to the deadly shooting...
Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect face charges