Jamie Ertle’s Friday WX Forecast 12-03-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 81°! That’s the warmest afternoon high in Richmond this early December afternoon, even Claxton reached 80°. High pressure is extended across the Gulf of Mexico and our side of the Atlantic. Some clouds should increase from the west this evening, but we remain dry. Temps by sunset at 5:20pm will still be about 70°!

Daybreak Saturday may be a bit cloudy, with some patchy dense fog with wake up temps in the upper 40s inland to lower 50s along the coast, and because of that cloud coverage, afternoon highs won’t be as warm as Friday but still expect 71° from Hilton Head to 76° in Jesup.

Daybreak Sunday 49, mix of sun and clouds and in the afternoon a cold front is going to to make it as far south as Charleston. It could sag even farther, and that’s a big difference in temperatures for afternoon highs. I’m forecasting 73° for the afternoon high in Savannah with slightly cooler temperatures in the Lowcountry and upper 70s south of the Altamaha and dry.

Monday will be another warm one with highs near 77° away from the immediate coast, despite a cold front that will swing through in late afternoon. There’s a 20% chance for showers in the afternoon evening. That front will knock our afternoon highs out of the 70s on Tuesday to mid to upper 60s.

Better chance of rain comes Wednesday afternoon and evening as a front stalls along I-16. Temperatures will still be warm with highs in the 70s both Wednesday and Thursday and then 60s on Friday. That rain may be stubborn through the end of the week.

MARINE... If you haven’t tucked the boat away, should be nice weekend out on the water. Saturday: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, Seas 2 ft. Saturday night: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft. Sunday: S winds 5 kt. Seas 2 ft.

Stay safe!

