Not as cool this morning, warmer into the weekend!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures won’t be quite as cool out the door Friday morning!

Lows will be in the upper 40s inland and lower 50s closer to the coast. We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Friday with temperatures in the lower 70s at noon and highs in the mid 70s! The weather will be great for evening plans, including all the Christmas parades and events with temperatures in the 50s again.

Friday Tybee Tides: 8.4′ 6:45AM I -0.7′ 1:21PM I 7.6′ 7:02

High pressure holds heading into the weekend, holding quiet weather in place. This is good news for anyone planning on running the Savannah Bridge Run Saturday morning! Temperatures will start out in the low to mid 50s, but afternoon highs rebound to the mid 70s. A weak front moves in on Saturday but won’t change our weather much for Sunday, other than bringing in a chance of fog in the morning.

Another front moves in on Monday, bringing a slight chance of rain with it. Overall, cold weather is taking a leave of absence with above-average temperatures looking to hang around at least the next week. Meaning highs will likely be above our average of 65 degrees for at least the next ten days, except for this coming Tuesday.

In addition to the warmer temperatures, rain chances are slim to pick from. Don’t rely on mother nature to keep your plants watered, but you can use this weather to your advantage with it being a good time to set up Christmas decorations or get your car washed!

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

