Savannah Police investigating Congress Street Shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Police are on the scene of a shooting in the area of West Congress Street and Jefferson Street.

According to the Savannah Police Department, a 23-year-old male was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital by ambulance. They say preliminary information indicates that the shooting may be connected to an earlier altercation.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and have a portion of Jefferson Street blocked off between Congress and Broughton streets. Please avoid the area at this time.

Witness who have information are asked to contact police by calling the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. CrimeStoppers tips can also be submitted online by visiting SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org and clicking “Submit Online Tip.”

HAPPENING NOW! Police are on scene and have crime tape up along Jefferson St. between Broughton and Congress. We are working to get more information and will bring you updates on THE News at Daybreak. pic.twitter.com/pKMmoX48xR — Sarah Winkelmann WTOC (@SarahWinkelmann) December 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.