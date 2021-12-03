Runners preparing for Saturday’s Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Runners are getting ready for Saturday’s Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run.

Hundreds of people will make the trek across the Talmadge Bridge for what’s considered the south’s “toughest bridge run.’

The excitement is in the air here as we are just one day away from race day. But before Saturday, runners came here to get everything they need and to check out some cool vendors.

The Health and Wellness Expo is where all the runners came to pick up their registration packets and get their shirts for race day. They could also browse the 25 running and health-related vendors set up at the Trustee’s Garden.

The run will feature a 5k, a 10k and a double pump, which is three trips over the bridge. Avid runners, Malinda Honkus and Gary Taufer, say they’re in town from Tennessee for a wedding and thought why not run in the race while they’re here. They say they’re hopeful for a great running day and to meet new people.

“The excitement about this is that you get to meet lots of people on the course. The bridge, I understand, is kind of hard so we’re up for that challenge. Knoxville has lots of hills! The excitement of afterwards, I think they’re having a little party, beer you know things like that. That’s what makes it fun, I guess, the people and the crowd,” they said.

After the race there is a post race party at the north end of the Savannah Civic Center from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Races begin at 8 a.m. Saturday morning. The event will impact traffic downtown.

