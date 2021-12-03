Sky Cams
Russell DeMasi named interim head coach at Savannah State

Russell DeMasi
Russell DeMasi(Savannah State University)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Assistant head football coach, Russell DeMasi, has been named the interim head coach at Savannah State University.

The previous head coach, Shawn Quinn, resigned on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

“Coach DeMasi has played a key role in turning the page for Savannah State football over the last few years,” Director of Athletics Opio Mashariki said in a news release from the university. “At this crucial juncture, we put our full trust in his ability to lead the program through this transition.”

DeMasi, who was elevated to assistant coach before the 2021 season, will run the Savannah State football program while the University searches for a new head coach. He will also continue to be the recruiting coordinator for Savannah State.

The movie will take effect on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

