Savannah Police investigating early-morning deadly shooting on Congress Street

Police were still on scene investigating at 7 a.m.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:44 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the early morning hours Friday at West Congress and Jefferson streets.

According to the police department, 23-year-old Ol’Liek Dashawn Bonaparte was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

The police department says preliminary information indicates that the shooting may be connected to an earlier altercation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. CrimeStoppers tips can also be submitted online by visiting SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org and clicking “Submit Online Tip.”

