Savannah Police investigating early-morning deadly shooting on Congress Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the early morning hours Friday at West Congress and Jefferson streets.

According to the police department, 23-year-old Ol’Liek Dashawn Bonaparte was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

The police department says preliminary information indicates that the shooting may be connected to an earlier altercation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. CrimeStoppers tips can also be submitted online by visiting SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org and clicking “Submit Online Tip.”

The area is starting to clear out but police are still on scene and Jefferson Street is still closed for a few blocks. pic.twitter.com/PCLXszAQ5C — Sarah Winkelmann WTOC (@SarahWinkelmann) December 3, 2021

HAPPENING NOW! Police are on scene and have crime tape up along Jefferson St. between Broughton and Congress. We are working to get more information and will bring you updates on THE News at Daybreak. pic.twitter.com/pKMmoX48xR — Sarah Winkelmann WTOC (@SarahWinkelmann) December 3, 2021

