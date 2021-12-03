Superintendents meet in Savannah for AASA National Conference

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The pandemic has been hard on all of us, as we know, and for educators they’ve had to learn how to adjust the ways of teaching in order to keep the children in the classroom. This is certainly a big topic of discussion at the AASA National Superintendents Association conference.

Superintendents from across the country gathered Friday for day two of the conference. The goal of each of the sessions is for the superintendents to collaborate and talk about how to support each other through the trying times and hardships brought on by the pandemic. Those attending the conference are all of the state level leaders for all the state level superintendent associations.

One of those is a familiar face to many, Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett. Some of the topics being discussed are ways to improve education, lessons learned from the pandemic, online learning and much more.

“A lot of things are happening in public schools because of the pandemic and across the country public school leaders are dedicated to improving schools and meeting the needs of each and every child in our care. That is not an individual sport, that is a team sport. We have to come together and lean on each other to really make sure we are focusing on each and every child and doing our very best to serve them,” said Paul Imhoff, President of AASA National Superintendents Association.

The last day of the three day conference is Saturday.

