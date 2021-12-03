WTOC Toys for Tots toy drive underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our annual Toys for Tots drive is underway!

You still have plenty of time to help thousands of children in our community get a new toy for Christmas this year.

Thursday, our WTOC team was at the Sam’s Club on Montgomery Crossroad in Savannah.

We were able to fill several boxes with toys thanks to the generosity of our community. The Marine Corps reserve members who partner with us every year even got a chance to pick out some toys thanks to donations we got Thursday.

“We do it year in and year out just to make sure the kids have the opportunity to have a good Christmas, and to have a good holiday even though their parents may not be able to afford it. You still want to be able to give them that,” said Sgt. Kenneth Grant, Jr. U.S. marine Corps.

“Thank you for all you do!”

“We helped about 16,000 kids last year. Raised like 30,000 toys. It’s way bigger than you’d think it would be,” Sgt. Grant said.

“Some things are similar to years past but today we saw everything from small cooking toys to bicycles to actually electronic toys too,” said LCpl. Jesus Sandoval, U.S. Marine Corps.

“Just being able to know that I helped is a real big thing for me,” Sgt. Grant said.

“It is great to get back especially right now in troubling times. COVID. Some people are being laid off of work. Some people don’t can’t always afford it. But right now it’s a great time to donate to your community and really shape the future,” LCpl. Sandoval said.

You still have time to donate. You can come right here to WTOC right off of Chatham Parkway and help fill some of these boxes! We’ll also be at the Sam’s Club in Pooler Monday December 13.

