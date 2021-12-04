Sky Cams
Columbia 15-year-old celebrates her business’s grand opening

By Madeline Stewart
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Saturday, Confidence by Gabby Goodwin opened its doors to the Midlands community. Confidence sells haircare items, has a salon for young women, and even has a mentorship program to teach young girls how to be entrepreneurs.

It’s all the vision of Gabby Goodwin, a 15-year-old freshman at Spring Hill High School. She’s been a business owner since she was seven years old when she and her mom, Rozalynn, founded a company selling the first and patented double-face double snap barrette.

Now, Confidence has grown into a global brand offering GaBBY Bows, plant-based haircare products, and business mentorship programs. Gabby says it’s all to uplift young girls.

“We have hair products and boxes and books and just different products to make wash day easier and to help girls feel inspired and confident in themselves,” said Gabby.

Confidence is a family-owned company, and having a physical storefront is a big step, says Gabby’s father, Mike Goodwin.

“It’s a level of validation. Folks can actually come by and buy the products,” said Mike.

Gabby aims to inspire Midlands girls through entrepreneurship while building their confidence, just as entrepreneurship boosted her self-esteem.

“They’re able to learn everything that I learned when I was younger and be able to become better people and become confident in themselves,” said Gabby.

As the community watches Gabby achieve her dreams of being a CEO at 15 years old and growing her business, Mike says it sets an example.

“It causes folks of all ages to say, ‘Wow if that little girl can do that, I can do it also. Let me blow the dust off my journals and the dreams I had,’” said Mike.

Gabby hopes to continue growing her business by recruiting more girls who are interested in entrepreneurship.

To learn more about Confidence by Gabby Goodwin, visit her website: Confidence by GaBBY Goodwin - GaBBY Bows and Plant-Based Styling Ease – GaBBY Bows – Confidence.

