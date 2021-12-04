Sky Cams
Savannah Police respond to incident at St. Joseph hospital

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 1:45 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police responded to an incident at St. Joseph’s hospital late Friday night. The public information office with Savannah Police said no information is available yet on exactly what kind of incident occurred or whether anyone was arrested. A spokesperson for the hospital said no shots were fired and no one was hurt. The spokesperson said officers swept the building and did not find anything dangerous.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

