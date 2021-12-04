Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

UGA seeks to name buildings after early Black graduates

University of Georgia campus
University of Georgia campus(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - The University of Georgia is asking regents to name two buildings for early Black graduates.

The proposal comes two weeks after University System of Georgia regents rejected removing names of people associated with slavery, segregation or the mistreatment of American Indians from 75 buildings statewide.

University President Jere Morehead says UGA wants to name its science library for Shirley Mathis McBay, the first African American to earn a doctorate from the university.

UGA also is asking regents to name a dormitory under construction for Harold A. Black, Mary Blackwell Diallo and Kerry Rushin Miller. They were the first three Black students to enroll at UGA as freshmen and graduate.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police respond to an incident at St. Joseph’s hospital late Friday night
Savannah Police respond to incident at St. Joseph hospital
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left three people dead...
3 dead after crash in Jasper Co.
The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 caused...
DPH: First case of Omicron variant detected in Georgia
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that left two women dead...
Two women dead after shooting in Beaufort Co.
The third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs are heading back to the College Football Playoff for the...
No. 3 Georgia set to face No. 2 Michigan in 2021 Orange Bowl

Latest News

South Carolina Senate President Harvey Peeler presides over the Senate after being reelected to...
Before redistricting, change of power coming in SC Senate
FILE - Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., speaks during a rally in Augusta, Ga., on Dec. 10, 2020....
Perdue gears up for primary brawl with Georgia GOP governor
The crash happened at 5:15 p.m. on I-95 northbound near mile marker 48, according to troopers.
Troopers investigating crash that killed one in Colleton County
The shooting happened in a home in the 100 block of East 64th Street around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Man in critical condition after shooting inside E. 64th St. home
Hospice Savannah holds 30th Annual Tree of Light Ceremony after COVID delay
Hospice Savannah holds 30th Annual Tree of Light Ceremony after COVID delay