Vaccination rate for kids ages 5 to 11 slower than older kids

The CDC found one month after becoming eligible, about 16-percent of kids aged 5 to 11 have received their first dose.
The CDC found one month after becoming eligible, about 16-percent of kids aged 5 to 11 have received their first dose.(Deric Rush)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - Within one month, the COVID-19 vaccination rate among kids 5 to 11 is slower than it was for older children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC found one month after becoming eligible, about 16% of kids ages 5 to 11 have received their first dose.

That is slower than it was for older children.

In mid-June, a month after kids ages 12 to 15 became eligible, about 27% of that age group had received their first dose.

